LATROBE, Pa. - State police are investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman, Cassandra Gross.
Police continue to seek tips in the case. Here is a timeline of what we know so far.
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, from Edgewater Village in Latrobe, was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her.
State police said Gross’ Mitsubishi Outlander was found near railroad tracks in Twin Lakes Park on Tuesday evening.
A Norfolk Southern Railroad employee called police after seeing the charred vehicle in a wooded area near the train tracks.
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Police have been searching properties connected to Thomas Stanko, Gross' on-again, off-again boyfriend. They have not called him a suspect.
Stanko was arrested Friday on a charge unrelated to the disappearance of Gross.
Investigators said Stanko received an ATV that was allegedly stolen 20 years ago.
He was charged with a third-degree felony for receiving stolen property.
He was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
MONDAY, APRIL 16
On Monday, Stanko was also charged with 28 counts of illegally having a gun.
“(Police) are alleging that there are stolen firearms at my client’s mother’s property that they are attempting to pin on my client. We’ll deal with it. None of these charges have anything to do with the disappearance of Ms. Gross," said David Shrager, Stanko's attorney.
State police urge anyone with information about Cassandra Gross to call 911.
