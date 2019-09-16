PITTSBURGH - Four stabbings, one of them fatal, occurred in downtown Pittsburgh last month. The stabbings have led to calls for action in the city's Central Business District, including by organizations like the Cultural Trust.
In response to the outcry, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto pushed for more police downtown, and on Friday the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Crime Analysis Unit released a comprehensive study of crime in the neighborhood. In the release, the Crime Analysis Unit said they put together the report due to "multiple media inquiries regarding crime statistics in the Central Business District."
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- It's just a drill: You might see low-flying helicopters, hear explosions this week in Pittsburgh
- Father of child beaten, punctured by needles speaks after suspect turns himself in
- School custodian comforts student with autism in heartwarming viral photo
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}