Local artist creates Pittsburgh International Airport ‘people-mover’ ornament

PITTSBURGH — A local artist has added another Pittsburgh-inspired ornament to his holiday series.

This year, artist Toby Atticus Fraley depicted the old trains at Pittsburgh International Airport, also known as the “people mover.”

The trains ran for the last time before the new terminal opened on Nov. 18. It was installed in 1992.

Previous ornaments included the Pittsburgh sinkhole bus and the Century III Mall demolition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local artist selling 2023 Pittsburgh Christmas ornament featuring spotted lanternfly

Click here if you are interested in buying one of this year’s ornaments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group