Pennsylvania State Police release statistics on crashes, DUI arrests over Thanksgiving Holiday

Pennsylvania State Police have released this year’s statistics on crashes and DUI arrests that happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The report covers incidents that happened from Nov. 26-30.

In total, there were 1,183 vehicle crashes. Six deaths were reported from those crashes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on I-79 in Washington County

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle while walking along Mercer County roadway

Troopers said 61 of those crashes included some sort of impaired driving. None of those DUI crashes were deadly.

In total, 458 people were arrested in Pennsylvania for DUI.

Citations were given to over 8,000 people. Citations for speeding were given to 7,472 people, 934 people received citations for not wearing a seat belt and 72 people were cited for not securing their children in safety seats.

There were 16 fewer total crashes last year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group