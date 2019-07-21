PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night in downtown.
Police, EMS and fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said when they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in the street with a laceration above her eye and multiple bruises.
The woman was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, which was later upgraded to stable condition.
TRENDING NOW:
Several witnesses told police they saw a gray minivan being driven in the outbound on Liberty Avenue when it hit the woman, who police say wasn't in a crosswalk.
Police said the driver did not stop to help.
A taxi driver and a passenger in the vehicle said they witnessed the suspect vehicle flee the scene and followed it until it turned onto the 16th Street Bridge from Liberty Avenue. They gave police possible license plate numbers, with negative results.
Police are still investigating.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}