NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a shooting and crash early Friday in North Braddock.
Police were called to Bell Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings on the ground.
Less than a mile away, police found a pickup truck slammed into the side of a vacant building at Penn and Baldridge avenues. The rear window was blown out and there were bullet holes in the rear of the truck.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is working to get an update from police for Channel 11 News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
