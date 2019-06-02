PITTSBURGH - An arrest has been made in a Saturday morning homicide in Swissvale.
Police have charged Charlton Mitchell, 21, with criminal homcide and two counts of aggravated assault.
Police said a man was shot and killed on the front porch of a home at 7505 Ellesmere Ave. 911 started getting reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m.
Police said a 19-year-old woman was hit with bullet fragments. Police said the woman is currently in stable condition.
Additionally, police said a 24-year-old man was hit with bullet fragments during the gunfire. He was treated and released from an area hospital.
Police and paramedics went to the address and said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said during the investigation, they learned the victim who died was inside the home at a party and asked someone to leave. About a half hour later, a person showed up while the victim was on the porch. That person, police said, pulled out a rifle and shot the man, then ran away.
Mitchell is in custody and will be transported to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.
