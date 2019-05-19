PITTSBURGH - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot multiple times on a Swissvale street.
County police told WPXI when officers arrived at 1:30 a.m. at the 2200 block of Woodstock Avenue, they found a 22-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.
Police said that man was pronounced dead at the scene.
County homicide detectives are still investigating.
If you have any information, call the tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
