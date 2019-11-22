WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Do you recognize this man? Pennsylvania State Police are searching for him after a theft Wednesday night at an Indiana County Walmart.
The man walked into the Walmart in White Township around 7:30 p.m. and took almost $600 worth of men’s and women’s clothing, an inflatable bed and a 43-inch television, according to police.
He was wearing dark clothing and drove away from the store in a black Chevrolet Impala sedan with tinted windows and something hung from the rearview mirror.
Anyone with information should call state police.
