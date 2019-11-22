  • Police need help to identify man who stole from local Walmart

    Updated:

    WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Do you recognize this man?  Pennsylvania State Police are searching for him after a theft Wednesday night at an Indiana County Walmart.

    The man walked into the Walmart in White Township around 7:30 p.m. and took almost $600 worth of men’s and women’s clothing, an inflatable bed and a 43-inch television, according to police.  

    He was wearing dark clothing and drove away from the store in a black Chevrolet Impala sedan with tinted windows and something hung from the rearview mirror.

    Police are looking for this man and car in connection with a retail theft at the Walmart in White Township, Indiana County.
    Pennsylvania State Police

    Anyone with information should call state police.

