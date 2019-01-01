  • Police officer struck by car on New Year's Eve

    CHIPPEWA, Pa. - A police officer was struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve.

    Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic confirmed that an officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Chippewa around 11 p.m. Monday.

    The officer was hit near the corner of Route 51 and Emmet Drive, right near the ramps for the Beaver County Expressway.

    Tomazic learned the officer was taken to the hospital and released. We're told he's going to be okay.

