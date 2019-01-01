CHIPPEWA, Pa. - A police officer was struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic confirmed that an officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Chippewa around 11 p.m. Monday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The officer was hit near the corner of Route 51 and Emmet Drive, right near the ramps for the Beaver County Expressway.
Tomazic learned the officer was taken to the hospital and released. We're told he's going to be okay.
BREAKING: Chippewa Twp Police Officer hit by car during traffic stop on New Years Eve. I’m just getting info for a live report on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/46zPsLHs66— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 1, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Coroner identifies young man found dead under grill behind home
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}