0 Protests continue over the death of Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (11:31 a.m. Friday) Protestors are leaving the Allegheny County Courthouse in silence without talking to District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

UPDATE (10:58 a.m. Friday)

A small group of protesters are sitting on the floor outside District Attorney Stephen Zappala's office inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

UPDATE (3 a.m. Friday)

Traffic is flowing again in both directions of the Parkway East after protesters cleared the highway.

UPDATE (2:45 a.m. Friday)

All protesters have been cleared from the Parkway East.

Our crews saw at least one woman being arrested.

UPDATE (2:15 a.m. Friday)

Officers are now moving in wearing riot gear.

UPDATE (1:15 a.m. Friday)

Demonstrators have brought pizza onto the parkway. Many are still standing in the road.

UPDATE (12:45 a.m. Friday)

Pennsylvania State Police have told protestors to clear the roadway by 1 a.m because the road will be re-opened.

UPDATE (11 p.m. Thursday)

Protesters tell our crews that they are planning to work in shifts throughout the night.

Channel 11 asked police if they will be intervening or stopping the demonstration, and there was not a clear answer.

UPDATE (10 p.m. Thursday)

Police are asking drivers to avoid driving the Parkway East in the Forest Hills/Wilkinsburg area, as well as Ardmore Boulevard.

UPDATE (9 p.m. Thursday)

Protesters have now spilled onto the Parkway East.

Traffic has been forced to stop because people are in the road.

Protestors have SHUT DOWN the parkway. #AntwonRose protest pic.twitter.com/xNIFaDJhqy — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 22, 2018

UPDATE (8 p.m. Thursday)

A large crowd has gathered in Forest Hills, causing some intersections to be closed.

Police work to get motorcyclist out of the roadway and away from the crowd along Ardmore near Forest Hills. @WPXI #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/79upvDfSHD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 21, 2018

UPDATE (12:52 p.m. Thursday)

Leon Ford, the man paralyzed after being shot by Pittsburgh police during a traffic stop in 2012, is addressing the crowd at the downtown rally. He's calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Ford also said that if Zapalla doesn't file charges in this case, he is asking for someone to run against Zapalla in the next election.

UPDATE (12:34 p.m. Thursday)

Grant Street in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse downtown has been shut down by a large group of protesters.

The protesters are holding signs and calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephan Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Happening NOW! Approx 300 gather in front of Co Courthouse to protest police shooting of Rankin teen #wpxi pic.twitter.com/rns0MCuFsm — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) June 21, 2018

Mike Manko, a spokesperson for Zappala's office, released the following statement:

“District Attorney Zappala met this morning with Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough and Lt. Andy Schurman and received a detailed and thorough briefing on the officer involved shooting in East Pittsburgh that resulted in the death of Antwon Rose. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Out of respect for the grieving process that the family and friends of Mr. Rose are going through and the upcoming Monday funeral for Mr. Rose, District Attorney Zappala will not have any further comment until next week.”

UPDATE (6:51 a.m. Thursday): A rally will be held at noon Thursday in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

Organizers are hoping to draw the attention of District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said it was very early in the investigation, and he cautioned everyone to not jump to conclusions until the investigation was complete.

UPDATE (8 p.m. Wednesday): Even though it is raining, dozens of people are still standing on Electric Avenue in response to Antwon Rose's death.

Many of them are chanting for justice.

Our crew also saw police officers and protesters embracing.

UPDATE (6 p.m. Wednesday): A protest is happening now outside the East Pittsburgh police station.

UPDATE (11 p.m. Wednesday): Hundreds of protesters participated in a rally to show their anger over Rose's death.

They were not deterred by intense rain.

The demonstration was tense at times, but otherwise peaceful.

#AntwonRose #demonstrators stop traffic and sit in the middle of Electric Avenue as rain pours down in East #Pittsburgh. They’re demanding justice after the 17-year-old unarmed boy was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh Police Officer. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TCER95pEzz — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 21, 2018

