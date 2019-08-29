CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a Butler County restaurant.
He walked into the Subway on Route 8 in Center Township, pulled out a handgun and demanded the employees get on the ground.
He did get away with some cash, but no one was injured.
If you recognize him, call your local police department.
