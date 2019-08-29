  • Police release surveillance photo of man wanted for armed robbery

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a Butler County restaurant.

    He walked into the Subway on Route 8 in Center Township, pulled out a handgun and demanded the employees get on the ground.

    He did get away with some cash, but no one was injured.

    If you recognize him, call your local police department.

