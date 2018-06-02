  • Police respond to missing persons report, find man's body

    PITTSBURGH - Police found the remains of an unidentified man after responding to a missing person report.

    Several police vehicles are still staged in an area on Parkfield Street near Route 51 in Carrick.

    Investigators executed a search warrant and are continuing to interview neighbors.

    Channel 11 asked and a police spokesperson would confirm where the remains were found or who made the report.

