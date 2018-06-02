PITTSBURGH - Police found the remains of an unidentified man after responding to a missing person report.
Several police vehicles are still staged in an area on Parkfield Street near Route 51 in Carrick.
This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for more details.
Police activity along Parkfield St near Carrick. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more info. pic.twitter.com/ptW7UaIfZ4— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 1, 2018
Investigators executed a search warrant and are continuing to interview neighbors.
Channel 11 asked and a police spokesperson would confirm where the remains were found or who made the report.
BREAKING: Human remains of an unidentified male found in Carrick. Watch this video for the full update. pic.twitter.com/Mw78GeUTkY— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) June 2, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 3-year-old suffers ‘significant injuries'; man charged with attempted homicide
- Wahlberg brothers to host private party at Wahlburger's Pittsburgh location
- Police searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous
- WATCH: Mom Granted Dying Wish to See Daughter Graduate
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}