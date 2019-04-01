Police search finds 900+ bags of suspected heroin, guns, cash

CLAIRTON, Pa. - A Clairton man is facing charges after police and narcotic agents raided his home Monday.
According to a news release, officers confiscated nearly a thousand bags of suspected heroin with a street value of $5,000.
They also found several guns and more than $11,000 in cash.
Jason Daniels, 49, is facing multiple charges including possession with the intent to deliver.
