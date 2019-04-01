  • Police search finds 900+ bags of suspected heroin, guns, cash

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A Clairton man is facing charges after police and narcotic agents raided his home Monday.

    According to a news release, officers confiscated nearly a thousand bags of suspected heroin with a street value of $5,000.

    They also found several guns and more than $11,000 in cash.

    Jason Daniels, 49, is facing multiple charges including possession with the intent to deliver.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories