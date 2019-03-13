Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Alyssa McEachern was last seen in East Liberty.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141.
