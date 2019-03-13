  • Police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. 

    Alyssa McEachern was last seen in East Liberty.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141.

