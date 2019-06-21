GREENSBURG, Pa. - Greensburg police are asking for help in finding a missing Westmoreland County man.
No one has seen or spoken with to Jason Seth, McIntosh, 44, since May 15. Family members told police they are concerned because he usually communicates with them every day.
McIntosh's friends and co-workers told family members he may be in New Stanton, Ligonier, or the State College area.
Anyone with information should call Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.
