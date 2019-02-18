0 Police seek vandals who damaged veteran's monument in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - People in Brackenridge are saddened to find out someone vandalized a veteran's monument in town.

The vandals took silver paint and defaced the bronze on the monument at Brackenridge Memorial Park early Monday.

There is a coating of paint on the top of the monument, splashes across the names of veterans and even on some flags.

Across the street, members of the American Legion have been planning to refurbish the memorial, and now they will have to spend even more money to do it.

Officials think the vandals may have even used a ladder to spray paint the monument, that lists the names of Brackenridge natives, who served our country.

People wondered if the vandals may have actually been intending to clean it up.

“But what they don't realize is the damage they’re actually doing to it and the things they could have done to have it done correctly," American Legion member Jeff Kosti said.

So far, police haven’t named any suspects.

