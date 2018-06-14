HALIFAX, Pa. - State police are looking for a missing woman who they say was taken from her Dauphin County hotel room at knifepoint.
Jean Marie Howell, 50, was dragged out of the room after she and her husband answered the door Wednesday night at the Red Rose Motel in Halifax, according to NBC affiliate WGAL.
State police say the man who took her is Reginald Reaves, 62, and he’s driving a dark-colored, late-90s or early-00s Ford Explorer.
For the complete story, click here.
