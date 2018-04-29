Police seeking help identifying suspect in several theft, fraud cases

Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man sought for several theft and fraud cases.
Connellsville police said the man is the subject of several retail thefts and “access device fraud” cases in multiple areas, including Scottdale, Connellsville, and the surrounding areas.
Police released photos of the suspect in a Facebook post, hoping that someone will recognize and identify him.
Police said in the Facebook post that the man was observed getting into a white sedan, which you can see in the surveillance image.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Connellsville or Scottdale police.
