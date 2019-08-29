  • Local police departments working with Ring as part of national partnership

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - More people are investing in doorbell cameras to keep their homes safe, but some of those cameras are keeping an eye on more than your property: they're helping police watch over your neighborhood.

    Two police departments in Allegheny County are part of a national effort to use Ring cameras to solve crimes, according to a new article.

    Ring, which is owned by Amazon, is a doorbell-camera company.

    Now, they're working with hundreds of police departments across the country, including Baldwin and Castle Shannon, according to the Washington Post.

