CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - More people are investing in doorbell cameras to keep their homes safe, but some of those cameras are keeping an eye on more than your property: they're helping police watch over your neighborhood.
Two police departments in Allegheny County are part of a national effort to use Ring cameras to solve crimes, according to a new article.
Ring, which is owned by Amazon, is a doorbell-camera company.
Now, they're working with hundreds of police departments across the country, including Baldwin and Castle Shannon, according to the Washington Post.
We're working to find out what could mean for you, on Channel 11 Morning News.
