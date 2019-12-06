  • Police warn residents after coyote sighting in local community

    BELLE ACRES, Pa. - Police in an Allegheny County neighborhood want residents to watch out for a coyote. 

    Belle Acres police issued the warning on their Facebook page. 

    The coyote was sighted at the Ball Fields at the intersection of Campmeeting and Fern Hollow Roads.  

    They are reminding residents to keep an eye on kids and small pets. 

