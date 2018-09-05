Pope Francis tells Cardinal Wuerl to consult with his priests

Pope Francis told Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who has been criticized for his handling of clerical sex abuse, to consult with his priests in Washington, according to sources familiar with a meeting last week, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Wuerl reportedly met with Pope Francis Thursday in Rome, just weeks after he was named in the grand jury report on sexual abuse by priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses for allegedly being involved in the coverup while serving as bishop in Pittsburgh.
Priests who met with Wuerl told reporters they find it hard to believe he wasn’t aware of his predecessor in D.C., Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and the sexual abuse allegations against him.
In late August, the Vatican's former ambassador to the United States accused Pope Francis and other church officials, including Pope Benedict and Wuerl, of covering up allegations against McCarrick.
Wuerl has denied knowing anything and has also defended his record in Pittsburgh.
