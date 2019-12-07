  • Popular Pittsburgh church building closing after petition, diocese announces

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A popular church building is set to close in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

    The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Saturday that Prince of Peace parish’s St. Peter church is being closed for worship after a petition was submitted to Bishop David Zubik in October.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The decision came after a “growing awareness of the stringent financial limitations facing Prince of Peace Parish, growing debt, and the parish’s ability to adequately provide pastoral and sacramental care," according to a release. 

    The parish will continue to worship at its other site: St. Adalbert, which is located on 15th Street.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories