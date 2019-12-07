PITTSBURGH - A popular church building is set to close in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Saturday that Prince of Peace parish’s St. Peter church is being closed for worship after a petition was submitted to Bishop David Zubik in October.
The decision came after a “growing awareness of the stringent financial limitations facing Prince of Peace Parish, growing debt, and the parish’s ability to adequately provide pastoral and sacramental care," according to a release.
The parish will continue to worship at its other site: St. Adalbert, which is located on 15th Street.
