  • Post-Gazette reducing days of printed newspaper each week

    PITTSBURGH - More cuts at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - which announced Thursday that it would be reducing the number of days it prints a newspaper.

    Channel 11 obtained a letter that was sent to all union presidents at the Post-Gazette.

    It said that the paper intends to move to a digital-only operation and part of that move includes reducing the number of print days by two in 2019. The change will take effect September 30.

    Last August, the Post-Gazette cut printed newspapers on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

