Power outages reported across Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Power outages have been reported in several communities across the area.
There is a total of 1,700 customers without power as of 5:16 p.m., according to Duquesne Light's website.
At one point, there were over 6,000 customers without power.
|Bellevue
|15202
|4
|Brentwood
|15227
|1
|Dormont
|15216
|1
|Greentree
|15220
|1
|Midland
|15059
|1
|Moon Twp
|15108
|4
|Mount Lebanon
|15228
|1
|Mount Oliver
|15210
|1
|Penn Hills
|15235
|189
|PGH - Beechview
|15216
|1225
|PGH - Bon Air
|15210
|1
|PGH - Brookline
|15226
|4
|PGH - Brookline
|15234
|20
|PGH - Carrick
|15210
|56
|PGH - Mt Washington
|15211
|1
|PGH - Overbrook
|15226
|36
|Pine Twp
|15044
|1
|West Deer
|15006
|133
|West View
|15229
|20
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
