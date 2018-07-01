  • Power outages reported across Allegheny County

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Power outages have been reported in several communities across the area.

    There is a total of 1,700 customers without power as of 5:16 p.m., according to Duquesne Light's website. 

    At one point, there were over 6,000 customers without power. 

    Bellevue 15202 4
    Brentwood 15227 1
    Dormont 15216 1
    Greentree 15220 1
    Midland 15059 1
    Moon Twp 15108 4
    Mount Lebanon 15228 1
    Mount Oliver 15210 1
    Penn Hills 15235 189
    PGH - Beechview 15216 1225
    PGH - Bon Air 15210 1
    PGH - Brookline 15226 4
    PGH - Brookline 15234 20
    PGH - Carrick 15210 56
    PGH - Mt Washington 15211 1
    PGH - Overbrook 15226 36
    Pine Twp 15044 1
    West Deer 15006 133
    West View 15229 20


