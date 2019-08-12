SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - First Energy is shutting down its coal-powered plant in Beaver County ahead of schedule.
The Bruce Mansfield Power Plant will shut down Nov. 7.
The plant in Shippingport was originally set to close in 2021.
Two of the plant's units have already been deactivated.
The company said it's for financial reasons.
Bruce Mansfield is the biggest coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania.
