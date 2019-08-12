  • Power plant closing ahead of schedule in Beaver Co.

    Updated:

    SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - First Energy is shutting down its coal-powered plant in Beaver County ahead of schedule.

    The Bruce Mansfield Power Plant will shut down Nov. 7.

    Related Headlines

    The plant in Shippingport was originally set to close in 2021.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Beaver County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Two of the plant's units have already been deactivated.

    The company said it's for financial reasons.

    Bruce Mansfield is the biggest coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories