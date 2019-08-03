MONACA, Pa. - President Donald Trump is set to make a trip to the Pittsburgh area next week to inspect the progress on the Shell cracker plant.
The plant, located in Monaca, Beaver County, will cost $6 billion by the time it is completed.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest on the 2020 Presidential race.
According to Shell, the plant will convert ethane to polyethylene.
There are expected to be 600 permanent employees at the plant once construction is completed.
The visit is scheduled for Aug. 8. After touring the site, Trump is expected to speak about the economy and domestic manufacturing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}