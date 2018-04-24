Primanti Bros. involved in $2.1 million settlement

Primanti Brothers has reached a settlement in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over wages.
The famous Pittsburgh-based restaurant will need to pay $2.1 million in a settlement for a case impacting 922 tipped employees.
Related Headlines
They worked for the restaurant between 2013 and 2016 and alleged that Primanti Brothers did not pay the full minimum wage for every hour worked.
Primanti Brothers sent Channel 11 the following statement: "Primanti Brothers has been committed to offering excellent career and employment opportunities for the people of Pittsburgh and all communities that we serve. We strongly believe that we have honored that commitment at all times."
TRENDING NOW:
- Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community
- 13 truckers help police save suicidal man
- Mother takes to social media to warn others of dry drowning
- RAW VIDEO: Amazon can deliver to your car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}