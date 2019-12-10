  • Prominent broker talks about recent downtown condo purchase

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - When CBRE broker Herky Pollock moves downtown, he and his wife Lisa will know well their restaurant options just from his own client base, whether it's Vallozzi's near Market Square, Fogo de Chao or Eddie V's, among others.

    After years of leasing retail and restaurant space in the region, as well as developing and partnering in the hamburger restaurant, Burgatory, Pollock is now jumping into downtown in a big way.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories