0 Propel School shut down after students sickened by mysterious fumes

PITCAIRN, Pa. - The Propel School in Pitcairn was shut down and buses arrived to take students home after several were sickened by an odor that was "causing problems for our educators and students."

Early dismissals at Propel Pitcairn school because of an odor from a local sewer project. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0eBFrznMzV — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) September 24, 2019

A school spokesperson said police officers and fire crews responded to the school and determined that closing it down would be the best course of action.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

School buses were arriving and medics at the school were evaluating light headedness and nausea.

It's not clear at this point how many students or staff were sickened. School officials said there is a nearby environmental project involving a sewer, but it is not known if that is connected.

TRENDING NOW:

One mother told Channel 11 her 5th grade daughter was one of the six people taken to the hospital after inhaling the fumes.

Ambulances were staged outside while all K-8 students were moved to a nearby church.

However, that mother said the school lost her daughter in the chaos.

“They didn’t know where she was at,” the mother said. “It’s 20 minutes later and everyone is looking – the cops, the teachers, the EMS.”

A school spokesperson told Channel 11 the girl ended up on an ambulance alone by accident, which is against protocol.

All students are supposed to be with an adult – either a parent or teacher.

“No proper paperwork, no teacher with her,” the mother said. “She just ended up in the waiting room, crying and scared.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.