Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a gun registry across the state.
The bill would require gun owners across the state to register their firearms through state police every year.
Under the proposal, gun owners would need to undergo an annual background check, including fingerprinting.
Gun rights advocates are against the idea, saying it’s a violation of the federal and state constitutions.
The cost to register would be $10 per gun and expire after one year.
