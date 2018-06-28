ARNOLD, Pa. - Dozens of people gathered outside the municipal building in Arnold Thursday calling for the mayor's resignation.
Karen Peconi is taking heat for remarks she made on social media regarding the protests sparked by the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.
Her comments about the protesters included, “They don’t care about jobs for Pgh.. none of them work now.”
Peconi has since apologized for her comments.
