Raccoon captured in Green Tree tests positive for rabies

GREEN TREE, Pa. - A raccoon that was captured in Green Tree tested positive for rabies early this week.
The raccoon was found near the 1500 block of Glencoe Avenue.
This is the third rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2019: Two raccoons and one bat.
