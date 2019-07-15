OHIOPYLE, Pa. - Six people had to be rescued after their raft went over the falls at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County over the weekend.
Our partners at TribLive.com report Park manager Ken Bisbee said the group of people was from the Pittsburgh and Monroeville area had scrapes and bruises, but were fine. Bisbee said their raft plunged over the 20-foot high falls near the park's visitors center on a swollen Youghiogheny River on Saturday.
Bisbee said all the rafters had life vests on which was a huge part in their survival.
"The force of rushing water is pretty powerful," he said.
Park officials told TribLive.com that the group apparently did not see signs along the river warning boaters to exit the water before appraoching the falls.
