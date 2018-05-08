  • Rain could provide relief for allergy sufferers soon

    Updated:

    If you suffer from allergies, incoming rain is good news. 

    The past few days have been rough on some people with allergies because of the high counts of tree pollen.

    Meteorologist Danielle Dozier will explain why relief is in sight on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain could provide relief for allergy sufferers soon