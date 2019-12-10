  • Rankin Police asking for help finding man not seen since late November

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Rankin police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who hasn't been seen since the day before Thanksgiving.

    Police said Justin Martin, 42, was recently released from Shadyside Hospital after treatment for kidney failure. Martin's family said he needed to return to the hospital for a follow up treatment. 

    Anyone who may know the location of Justin Martin is asked to contact the Rankin Police Department at 412-271-1010. 

