0 Red Cross offering help to residents impacted by flooding

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - The American Red Cross crews is offering help for people who live Bridgeville and surrounding neighborhoods after the intense flooding last week.

The organization opened a relief center at the First United Methodist Church at 244 Station St. in Bridgeville Monday. The center will be open until 3 p.m. Red Cross officials said Monday is the only time the center is scheduled to be open.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

On Baldwin Street in Bridgeville, the street and sidewalk are both caked with mud and there are several piles of debris scattered along the side of the road.

DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

Channel 11 was there as crews picked up the debris and emptied it all into dumpsters.

So far, the Red Cross has helped more than 100 people in the county who had damage to their homes.

>>RELATED STORY: Woman's body pulled from creek after disappearing during flooding

Resident Lin St. Clair lost his car in the flood and he’s sorting through what can be salvaged.

“I’ve had water on the first floor a couple other times, but this is the first time I’ve lost everything. Washer, dryer, water heater, furnace, fridge, stove – all of it. This is the worst one we have had,” St. Clair said.

TRENDING NOW:

Crews are also out handing out clean-up kits for residents who need them.

WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking with a woman who let us inside her home and showed us the damage. She’ll have the woman's story on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.