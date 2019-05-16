Redevelopment team talks about plans for former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH - A parking lot that is one of the most talked about pieces of land in Pittsburgh is where the Civic Arena used to be.
Drawings have been released of what the new development could soon look like.
Representatives of the development team met Wednesday night with the community to share important updates on what will soon be built there.
The long-delayed redevelopment of the Lower Hill could start happening as early as this fall.
The project is expected to include a mix of residential, commercial and office space, along with restaurants, retail and green space.
But redevelopment plans have struggled to progress since the iconic old Civic Arena was torn down more than eight years ago.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: $670K given to redevelop former Civic Arena site
That included proposed plans for U.S. Steel to move its headquarters there in 2015 before it later backed out.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have exclusive development rights to the 28-acre site, but they must develop 10 acres by 2023, or they could lose 40 percent of parking revenue from the parking lots that now cover the property.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the latest project is expected to generate $750 million in private investment, create 3,000 permanent jobs and when completed result in $25 million in tax revenue.
