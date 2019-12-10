PITTSBURGH - Could there be new life for the Regent Square Theater?
The movie house known for screening independent films closed last month after the owner, Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media, laid-off employees.
Now there's interest from several local business owners to get the theater back open.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Erin Clarke tells us why those business owners are considering getting the theater back up and running.
