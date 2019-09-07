PITTSBURGH - Thinking of dressing up for the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival? Event officials said you'd better leave your mask at home if it covers your entire face.
According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, only masquerade-style masks will be allowed that cover just a person's eyes.
Festival officials said in the comments on the Facebook post that there was not a specific reason for the change in policy.
Channel 11 has reached out to the festival for comment.
