  • Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival outlawing full-face masks

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Thinking of dressing up for the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival? Event officials said you'd better leave your mask at home if it covers your entire face.

    According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, only masquerade-style masks will be allowed that cover just a person's eyes.

    Festival officials said in the comments on the Facebook post that there was not a specific reason for the change in policy. 

    Channel 11 has reached out to the festival for comment.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories