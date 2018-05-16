Residents being forced to fix cracked, broken sidewalks

BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Some residents in the South Hills are being forced to fix their cracked and broken sidewalks.
Brentwood prides itself on being a "walkable community." That's why on May 1, the borough sent out 200 letters alerting select residents that need to make sidewalk repairs.
The repairs are part of the borough's five-year sidewalk restoration program that started in 2015.
Channel 11's Katherine Amenta explains why some neighbors aren't happy about it on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
WHAT SAY YOU? I’m in Brentwood tonight as letters go out for mandatory sidewalk repairs. And I found one woman so annoyed she vented over the phone from work! TONIGHT AT 5PM #wpxi pic.twitter.com/HU6NzvDd4k— Katherine Amenta (@kamenta) May 16, 2018
