  Residents being forced to fix cracked, broken sidewalks

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Some residents in the South Hills are being forced to fix their cracked and broken sidewalks.

    Brentwood prides itself on being a "walkable community." That's why on May 1, the borough sent out 200 letters alerting select residents that need to make sidewalk repairs. 

    The repairs are part of the borough's five-year sidewalk restoration program that started in 2015.

