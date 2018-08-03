Residents complain about man's 'stolen valor' image

Several Pitcairn residents are outraged about a man who they claim displays Marine Corps insignias and says he served overseas but did not actually serve in the armed forces.
Such cases are referred to as "stolen valor" -- people who seek attention and sometimes financial benefits based on a false military history.
Michele Newell confronted the man about the claims and spoke to police as well as a man who served in the Marine Corps for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's Pirate Ship ride
- Pickup truck crashes into Penn Hills house after swerving down road
- RAW VIDEO: Rose family attorney talks about federal lawsuit just filed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}