PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking with neighbors on the Northside who say they've been dealing with a growing problem for the last two years.
People living on and near Howard Street say there is a ton of trash left behind after a homeless camp was ordered to move.
And now, the homeless tents are going up again. One of the camps is set up directly behind one person's house and he can see it from his backyard.
These neighbors reached out to us for help and Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is checking in with the city about this issue, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
