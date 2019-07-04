Residents of Pittsburgh apartment complex lose water for nearly a day

PITTSBURGH - People in a Pittsburgh neighborhood started off the holiday without water.
Residents of the Arlington Heights neighborhood told Channel 11 they first lost water on Wednesday.
Workers for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority kicked off their Fourth of July trying to repair a water main break at the corner of Arlington Avenue and Josephine Street.
"It's impacting everyone, you know, because everyone's arrangements they gotta be pushed back, because we ain't got no water," said Brandy Brown, a resident. "If you planning on cooking in your house you can't cook!"
Some people who lived there said they were planning to leave so they could take a shower.
