  • Residents pack meeting to hear why sewage, water prices in Penn Hills have increased

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills residents packed a conference room this evening to hear from a project engineer with Gateway Engineers.

    Residents were eager to hear about why sewage and water prices in Penn Hills have increased over the years. 

    The engineer explained the history of the sewage system, and how exactly the system works. 

    Customers are talking to Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca about their frustrations, and how the price increases are unacceptable, for 11 at 11. 

