  • Restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman faces judge

    PITTSBURGH - Major new allegations and chilling video played in court today in a motions hearing for a restaurant owner accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her.

    Adnan Pehlivan was in court Thursday to ask the judge to allow him to travel to Australia to take his daughter to a concert.

    The district attorney responded with a request for the judge to revoke his bail. The DA played surveillance video that allegedly shows Adnan Pehlivan stalking his victim on the South Side before allegedly breaking into her home and sexually assaulting her.

    After playing the video, the DA also told the judge of a 2012 allegation where Adnan Pehlivan was caught with his pants down standing over a drunk, unconscious young woman in a South Side doorway.

    The judge revoked Adnan Pehlivan’s bond and threw him in jail calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk.

     

