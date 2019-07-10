  • 3 suspects accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of drugs

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Bridgeville police are still looking for one of the three people who robbed a local drug store in the middle of the night.

    Police say the three suspects came from Ohio and demanded thousands of dollars in pills.  

    They got away, but only for a short time.

    Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Cara Sapida is learning how modern technology helped track them down.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories