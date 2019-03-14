Road closed while police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Indiana County.
The crash happened on Wayne Avenue near Hospital Road in White Township.
Wayne Avenue is currently closed as police reconstruct the crash scene.
PSP CARS Unit is on-sene to conduct crash reconstruction. https://t.co/6UR3UG4jt4— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 14, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}