  • Road closed while police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Indiana County

    Updated:

    WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Indiana County.

    The crash happened on Wayne Avenue near Hospital Road in White Township. 

    Wayne Avenue is currently closed as police reconstruct the crash scene. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories