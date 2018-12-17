O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide forced the closure of a portion of a road in O’Hara Township Monday morning.
Powers Run Road was closed between Freeport Road and Camberwell Drive because of the slide, officials said.
Mud was reported to be spilling onto the roadway about 4:30 a.m.
Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were brought in to remove debris, pushing the mud and trees off the roadway.
Powers Run Road reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
Powers Run Road has re-OPENED! More on @WPXI at noon & 5. See ya then. pic.twitter.com/7pOZlYiCXO— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 17, 2018
Business owners and people who live in the area hope to soon see a permanent fix to the problem that detoured drivers.
“Just be careful and remember there are little kids that get on the bus here. There’s middle schoolers and high schoolers, and even though you’re frustrated, just slow down a little bit and take your time turning around,” Cynthia Morton, of CJ’s Kitchen, said.
