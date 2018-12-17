  • Road in O'Hara Township back open after landslide

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide forced the closure of a portion of a road in O’Hara Township Monday morning.

    Powers Run Road was closed between Freeport Road and Camberwell Drive because of the slide, officials said.

    Mud was reported to be spilling onto the roadway about 4:30 a.m.

    Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were brought in to remove debris, pushing the mud and trees off the roadway.

    Powers Run Road reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

    Business owners and people who live in the area hope to soon see a permanent fix to the problem that detoured drivers.

    “Just be careful and remember there are little kids that get on the bus here. There’s middle schoolers and high schoolers, and even though you’re frustrated, just slow down a little bit and take your time turning around,” Cynthia Morton, of CJ’s Kitchen, said.

