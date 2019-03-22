Road in South Oakland will be closed for weeks due to landslide

PITTSBURGH - A road in South Oakland will be closed for weeks as crews work to repair and stabilize a landslide there.
Swineburn Street is closed between Parkview and Greenfield avenues.
That stretch of road has been a problem over the last month.
Crews have already been cutting down trees and are just waiting on permits to repair the slide.
The road has already been slated for landslide remediation as part of a $4 million infrastructure plan.
